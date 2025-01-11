Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after man found dead in house
A woman is in custody after a man was found dead in a house in Ipswich on January 1.
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead in a house in Ipswich.
Suffolk Police said officers were called to an address in Hawthorn Drive, Ipswich, shortly before 6pm on January 1.
The man, 63-year-old William McNicholl, known as Billy, from Ipswich, was found dead inside the property.
Suffolk Police confirmed a woman in her 50s was arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday and has been taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning, where she currently remains.
The force said preliminary results from a Home Office post-mortem examination last Saturday indicated the cause of Mr McNicholl’s death as being from head injuries and a single stab wound.
A police cordon is no longer at the scene, but residents will continue to see an increased police presence in the area, Suffolk Police said.
Officers continue to appeal for witnesses and anyone with any information or who saw any suspicious activity near the address between December 24 and January 1 is urged to contact police quoting reference 37/162/25.