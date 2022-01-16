Service marks 30 years since Teebane bombing

A service has been held in Co Tyrone on Sunday to mark 30 years since a bomb attack killed eight men.

On January 17 1992, an IRA bomb killed eight Protestant workmen who had been travelling in a minibus past Teebane crossroads between Cookstown and Omagh.

Six others were injured.

The men’s firm was targeted because it carried out work for the security forces.

Flowers were laid at the memorial (Kenny Donaldson/PA) (PA Media)

The families gathered together on Sunday afternoon for an open-air service to remember the victims of the Teebane masscare.

Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV) leader Jim Allister was among those who attended the service.

Harry King, a survivor of the blast, said it was “important” for him to come back and remember his friends and colleagues.

“It’s hard to express how I feel in words, it’s just too hard,” he said.

“The event affected my life and it was very difficult but I’m here.”

Victims campaigner Kenny Donaldson said that the attack was motivated by “naked ethnic and sectarian hatred”.

Mr Donaldson, who works with the South East Fermanagh Foundation, said: “There has been little focus upon Teebane over the years, no multimillion-pound inquiry, no apology or acknowledgement shown by the perpetrators.

“The Teebane families and those injured have had to battle on, often alone. Yet they have kept their dignity and have not allowed the injustices visited to embitter them”.

“On this 30th anniversary we would reissue an appeal for information concerning the Teebane massacre, there are people living within the community who possess the information which could bring to account those responsible.”