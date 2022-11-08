Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Act of remembrance marks 35th anniversary of Poppy Day bomb in Enniskillen

Twelve people were killed in the blast during a Remembrance Service in the Co Fermanagh town in 1987.

Rebecca Black
Tuesday 08 November 2022 11:28
A view of the memorial during events to remember the 12 victims of the IRA’s 1987 Remembrance Sunday bomb attack in Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh (Phil Fitzpatrick/PA)
A view of the memorial during events to remember the 12 victims of the IRA’s 1987 Remembrance Sunday bomb attack in Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh (Phil Fitzpatrick/PA)
(PA Archive)

An act of remembrance has taken place in Co Fermanagh to mark the 35th anniversary of the Poppy Day bomb.

Enniskillen was devastated on November 8, 1987 when a Provisional IRA bomb attack turned the annual Remembrance Sunday event into an atrocity.

Eleven people were killed and more than 60 were injured in the blast.

A twelfth victim, Ronnie Hill, died from his injuries after 13 years in a coma.

Relatives of those killed and members of the public gathered at 10.43am, the exact time of the explosion on November 8, 1987, to remember their loved ones.

Recommended

The event took place at a newly installed memorial in the town.

Chair of Enniskillen Memorial Remembrance Group Stella Robinson, whose parents Wesley and Bertha Armstrong were killed in the bomb blast, said it is very important that what happened is remembered.

“My father loved his church, his church came first, my mother was very family oriented, she was a great mum, like our best friend, we miss them, we really do,” she said.

“It’s important for future generations that they see what happened, and learn about what happened, that it won’t happen again.

“It’s a pain we carry with us all the time, and it never goes away.”

No-one was ever convicted for the bomb attack.

Recommended

Relatives of those killed have made a fresh appeal for anyone with information that could help the police investigation to come forward.

A remembrance service is set to take place later at Enniskillen Presbyterian Church.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in