UK announces fresh sanctions against Iran’s air and shipping operators

The UK has announced fresh sanctions against Iran for aiding Russia’s war efforts in Ukraine.

Iran’s national airliner Iran Air will be subject to an asset freeze in response to the country’s transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia.

Shipping carrier the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines has been sanctioned for its role in transporting Iranian military supplies and the Russian cargo ship Port Olya-3 has been sanctioned for carrying missiles from Iran to Russia.

We reiterate our call on Iran to cease its support for Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine David Lammy

Foreign Secretary David Lammy is expected to address the new sanctions as he speaks at the United Nations Security Council in New York on Monday.

“Iran’s attempts to undermine global security are dangerous and unacceptable,” he is expected to say.

“Alongside our international partners, we were clear that any transfer of ballistic missiles from Iran to Russia would face a significant response.

“That’s why today we are sanctioning Iran Air and the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines, in response to Iran’s deliveries of ballistic missiles to Russia.

“We reiterate our call on Iran to cease its support for Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine which continues to bring devastation to the Ukrainian people. We will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes.”

It comes after the Government moved in September to halt flights to Iran, which was attributed to the Middle Eastern nation’s supply of weapons to Russia.

At the G20 summit in Brazil, Sir Keir Starmer will press world leaders about more support for Ukraine to defend against Russia’s forces as he marks 1,000 days since the conflict began.

The UK has sanctioned more than 450 Iranian individuals and entities, including those responsible for spreading Tehran’s influence across the globe.

Britain has also sanctioned 2,100 individuals and entities involved in the Russian regime, with more than 1,900 since the start of Vladimir Putin’s full-scale invasion.