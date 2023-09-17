UK continuing to press Iran on oppression of women – Cleverly

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The UK is continuing pressure on Iran over the treatment of women, the Foreign Secretary has insisted a year on from the death of student Mahsa Amini.

The 22-year-old died in police custody in Tehran on September 16, 2022, three days after being jailed for not wearing her mandatory headscarf correctly.

Iranian officials claimed she suffered a heart attack in her cell.

Her death sparked major protests in Iran, attracting international attention to the struggles of Iranian women and piling pressure on the country’s regime.

The anniversary was marked by protests in London and around the world.

Speaking to Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips on Sky News, James Cleverly said the UK had taken action and sanctioned key Iranian figures.

“We have taken direct action in relation to the individuals and institutions that have been involved in oppressing women in Iran,” he said.

“We have to understand that with a regime like the one in Tehran, we don’t have the traditional international diplomatic levers that we might have with other governments.

“But we make it absolutely clear, both directly to the Iranian leadership and more broadly on the international stage, that we completely reject their oppression of women, that we will continue to take action to highlight that, and also to apply sanctions to both the entities and the individuals who are driving this.”