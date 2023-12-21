Tehran warned of ‘danger’ in allowing Iran-backed Houthi rebels to target ships

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Iran has been warned about the danger of allowing Tehran-backed rebels to target shipping in the Red Sea.

Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron used a visit to Egypt to say it will be made “absolutely clear” to Iran “the danger” of encouraging the Houthis to attack vessels using the vital trade route.

Royal Navy warship HMS Diamond has already joined an international operation to protect cargo vessels and Lord Cameron hinted at potentially greater British involvement in the coalition.

We will also make absolutely clear to Iran the danger of encouraging proxies to attack ships. This has to stop Lord Cameron

He warned that if the attacks continued it would damage the global economy.

If the Red Sea is too dangerous for shipping, vessels travelling between Asia and Europe will be forced to detour around the southern tip of Africa rather than use the Suez Canal, adding costs.

“We really must see an end to these threats,” Lord Cameron said in Cairo.

Type 45 destroyer HMS Diamond is part of the Operation Prosperity Guardian international task force protecting shipping from the threat of drones and missiles launched by the Yemen-based Houthi group.

Lord Cameron said: “Many nations are taking part, Britain is a core participant we will be providing British ships to help with this operation.

“Maritime security and freedom of movement for ships is absolutely vital. It’s vital for Egypt. It’s vital for Britain, it’s vital for the whole world.

“The alternative is allowing trade to be disrupted, the alternative is blockages of supply, inflation, economic dislocation and disruption.

“We cannot allow this to happen.

“That’s why Operation Prosperity Guardian is so important.

“Britain is the home of the International Maritime Organisation so we take this particularly seriously.

“We’re a trading nation all over the world and I think it’s absolutely essential not just for us, but for everybody.

“And that is why not only will we invest in this operation, but we will also make absolutely clear to Iran the danger of encouraging proxies to attack ships.

“This has to stop.”

Shipping giant Maersk and oil firm BP are among companies which have suspended voyages through the Red Sea as a result of the Houthi threat.