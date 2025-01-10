Ireland clear of weather warnings after cold snap

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ireland is clear of weather warnings after a cold snap that saw tens of thousands cut off from power and water.

The bitterly cold Arctic airmass that has been affecting the country for several days will start to move away, with milder conditions developing later in the weekend.

The Republic of Ireland’s weather agency said temperatures dropped below minus 6C in parts overnight, reaching a low of minus 6.6C at Mount Dillon, Co Roscommon.

Met Eireann had issued a series of orange and yellow-level warnings for low temperatures, snow and ice.

The last remaining yellow-level warning, which applied to the whole country, expired at midday.

Met Eireann said it was the first time since December 29 that no weather warning had been issued for any county.

While Friday will still be very cold, a weather front has been slowly moving north-eastwards over the island since Thursday night and will cause temperatures to rise by a few degrees.

Met Eireann said this front will initially give sleet and snow on higher ground, but will gradually turn to rain as the front moves north-eastwards through Friday.

Eoin Sherlock, the agency’s head of forecasting, said: “This prolonged spell of cold, impactful weather is coming to its end this weekend.”

However, he warned that dangerous conditions will persist on Friday.

The Electricity Supply Board and Irish water agency Uisce Eireann said the vast majority of customers who had been cut off from power and water have had their services restored.

The snow and low temperatures prompted cancellations on public transport, the closure of schools, and the curtailment of healthcare services.

Temperatures are expected to stay just above freezing on Friday night.

Mr Sherlock added: “Temperatures will range from 4-8C degrees on Saturday, and temperatures should fall to between 2-6C in general.

“It will be Sunday before temperatures really start to increase with highs of 8-11C as a milder airmass takes its place over the country.”

Keith Leonard, of the National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management, said it had been “a very challenging period of prolonged cold weather”.

He said: “Thankfully, temperatures are now set to gradually rise and we should see a significant improvement in conditions over the coming days.

“However, I know many parts of the country are still experiencing difficult conditions and disruption, and we will continue to co-ordinate cross-government supports where necessary.”

He thanked volunteers and agencies that supported communities and checked on vulnerable neighbours during the cold snap.

“Our strong community spirit is such an asset during times like this, and once again we’ve seen people step up to help and support those who needed it.”

The UK Met Office had also issued a yellow-level ice warning for Antrim, Down, Tyrone and Londonderry which expired at 10am.