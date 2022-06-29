Plan for 500 modular homes to help house Ukrainian refugees arriving in Ireland

The pilot programme will cost 100 million euro.

David Young
Wednesday 29 June 2022 18:56
Crowds outside Leinster House, Dublin, as President Zelensky addresses the Oireachtas. A pilot programme to house refugees has been revealed (Brian Lawless/PA)
Crowds outside Leinster House, Dublin, as President Zelensky addresses the Oireachtas. A pilot programme to house refugees has been revealed (Brian Lawless/PA)
(PA Wire)

Five hundred modular homes are to be installed in around 20 sites across Ireland to help efforts to house Ukrainian refugees.

The two-bedroom units provided under a 100 million euro Government pilot initiative will be able to accommodate 2,000 people.

It is expected that the first of the units will be in place by November.

Tens of thousands of Ukrainians have arrived in Ireland since the outbreak of war in their homeland in February.

The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage is working on identifying the sites for the homes. The units will all be sited on public land in urban areas. It is anticipated each site will house between 20 to 60 units.

Recommended

Minister for Children, Disability, Equality and Integration Roderic O’Gorman (Niall Carson/PA)
(PA Archive)

The roll-out of the programme will be managed by the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth (DCEDIY) and the Office of Public Works. They will be involved in site preparation and the acquisition and installation of the modular units.

Installation work on the 500 homes is due to be completed by next year – a timeframe described as “ambitious, but achievable” by the Government.

Under the plan, Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien will provide required planning exemptions to enable the OPW and its agents to access relevant sites immediately. The DCEDIY will then take responsibility for ownership of the modular units and their future use.

Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman said the move was an “emergency” response to the refugee crisis.

He said a significant number of Ukrainian refugees were currently housed in student accommodation and he said that would have to be freed up ahead of the start of the new academic year in September.

He added that many refugees are being moved into accommodation pledged by members of the public over the summer.

Recommended

“We saw today further attacks on civilian areas in Ukraine, we have to recognise that there will continue to be families who make the decision, the incredibly understandable decision, that they are safer outside of the country,” he said.

“So, it’s likely that Ireland and other EU member states will continue to see Ukrainians arriving seeking shelter and seeking safety and Ireland will continue to make all efforts to meet those needs, though recognising that with the pressures that sometimes the standard accommodation we provide is going to be lower than perhaps we provided at the start of the crisis.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in