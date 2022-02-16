Installation to bring mysteries of human body to Belfast

A new installation in Belfast city centre hopes to immerse the public in the mysteries of human anatomy.

Called Body, the new outdoor exhibit will run for four days in the Botanic Gardens and will combine light, fire and sound to tell audiences the story of the human body.

Part of the Northern Ireland Science Festival, it is the first time the installation has been shown on the island of Ireland.

The installation is part of the Northern Ireland Science Festival (Niall Carson/PA) (PA Wire)

Visitors will be guided through six different zones as they learn about the body.

Festival director Chris McCreery said that it “blends science, technology, engineering and mathematics with the arts”.

He said: “It exists in the space where art and science collide and demonstrates how the arts and creative practice can be used to communicate and engage a wide audience.”

Nathan Jackson, one of the people behind the installation, said that the pandemic had been a “thought-provoking time”.

“More than ever, we saw the body as a place of wonder and enquiry.”

The installation, which premiered last year as part of the British Science Festival, will be on display until February 20.