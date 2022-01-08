Daily Covid-19 case numbers reach record total in Ireland
A total of 26,122 confirmed cases were notified on Saturday.
A new record daily number of Covid-19 cases has been recorded in Ireland
A further 26,122 cases were announced on Saturday.
Previously, the highest daily total was 23,817, notified on January 6.
As of 8am on Saturday, there were 917 Covid-positive patients in hospital, of whom 83 were in intensive care.
Warnings were issued last week that the health system will be challenged in the coming days as the state approaches the peak of the Omicron surge.
Approximately 12% of healthcare staff were absent due to Covid-19 across all healthcare services on Friday.
