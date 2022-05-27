Almost 30% of Ukrainian refugees arriving in to Ireland were under 14

Almost 30% of Ukrainians arriving in to Ireland were aged 14 or under, new figures show.

By the end of last week, there were 33,151 Personal Public Service Numbers (PPSNs) issued to refugees fleeing war-torn Ukraine under Ireland’s Temporary Protection Directive.

The figures were released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Women aged 20 and over account for 48% of arrivals to date, while individuals aged 0 to 19, both girls and boys, account for 38%.

The highest percentage of those arriving, 43% equating to 14,271 people, were categorised as one parent with children under the broad relationship classification headings.

Many of the spouses and partners stayed in Ukraine to fight for their country as many women and children left the country in their millions.

The Local Electoral Area (LEA) with the highest number of associated arrivals from Ukraine was north inner city in Dublin with 1,156 individuals.

Statistician Karola Graupner said: “This arrivals from Ukraine in Ireland release is based on administrative data up to May 22 2022.

“It is the first publication by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) providing insights into Ireland’s response to the Ukrainian crisis.

“This release includes an analysis of Ukrainian arrivals who are availing of support and services from the Department of Social Protection.

The LEA with the highest rate is Ennistimon in Clare while the LEA of Drogheda rural in Louth had the lowest rate in the country. Karola Graupner

“Based on the local post office address as per the process through which refugees were seeking assistance from the department, we also show two maps in this release based on mapping 29,718 individuals, or 90% of arrivals, to a local post office.

“The first map is a count of arrivals by Local Electoral Area (LEA), and the second is the rate of arrivals by LEA, per 100 of the Census 2016 population.

“Using the local post office address as a proxy for place of residence, arrivals from Ukraine are present in all LEAs and North Inner City in Dublin had the highest number of associated arrivals from Ukraine at 1,156.

“Our analysis also shows that the rate per 100 of the population ranges across all LEAs in the country from 0.03% to 6.81%.

“The LEA with the highest rate is Ennistimon in Clare, while the LEA of Drogheda rural in Louth had the lowest rate in the country.”