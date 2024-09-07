Starmer and Harris attend England-Ireland football match amid reset of relations

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



The UK and Irish premiers have weathered the challenge of a hotly anticipated England-Ireland football clash as they both talked up a reset of relations.

Sir Keir Starmer and Taoiseach Simon Harris attended the Uefa Nations League match in Dublin’s Aviva Stadium together on Saturday evening.

The Prime Minister arrived in the Irish capital earlier on Saturday for his first official visit to Ireland in the role, and received a warm welcome from Mr Harris at Farmleigh House.

During the engagements, both leaders talked of a reset in relations between the UK and Ireland following the impact of Brexit.

Mr Harris said a reset in relations had to be embedded in “peace and prosperity, mutual respect and friendship”, but quipped that may have to be paused for the match.

“We will have intense and friendly competition, and then we will renew and reset again later in the evening,” he said.

However, the leaders were photographed during the game displaying all the signs of friendship and mutual enjoyment of each other’s company despite the scoreline of 2-0 to England at half-time.

Victory for England was confirmed after no further goals in the second half and when Sir Keir took to social media to thank Mr Harris for a gift of an Ireland shirt, he added: “Sorry about the score.”

Mr Harris returned the serve in a response on the social media network X, reminding that there is a second leg to come in November.

Irish president Michael D Higgins also sat with the leaders during the game.

Earlier Sir Keir, known to have a passion for the beautiful game, said he was “very much looking forward” to the match, but appeared to be trying to temper his optimism.

Sir Keir and Mr Harris also swapped football jerseys and scarves at Farmleigh.

The Prime Minister appeared impressed with his Ireland shirt with his surname on the back, and said it will be “proudly worn in north London before too long”.

Looking at his England shirt with “Harris” on the back, the Taoiseach joked: “I never thought my name would be on any jersey.”

Meanwhile, Sir Keir said “absolutely not” to a shout of: “Can we have Declan Rice?”

He said: “No, absolutely not. He is fantastic.”

Arsenal and England star Rice represented Ireland at youth and senior levels, before switching allegiance to England in 2019.