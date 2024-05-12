Bambie Thug accuses Eurovision organisers of not supporting them in Israel row

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Bambie Thug has accused the Eurovision Song Contest organisers of not supporting them over a row with Israel.

The “ouji pop” star secured a sixth place finish in Ireland’s first grand final of the music event since 2018.

Ireland attracted the top 12 point allocation from the Australian jury vote, as well as a 10 from the UK audience as part of a total of 136 from the overall audience vote, but ultimately failed to catch eventual winner Switzerland’s Nemo.

It comes after Bambie, who has been outspoken about their pro-Palestine views, accused the Israeli broadcaster, Kan, of a rule break and said they have been waiting to hear back from the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) about what action would be taken.

Bambie, who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, told journalists in the press centre: “So now that I’m free. I can talk about everything right?

“Yeah, so Kan the broadcaster incited violence against me twice, three times. We brought it up to the EBU. They said they follow up.

“They waited to the last minute, we still haven’t gotten statement back to us, allowed us to be scapegoats, allowed us to be the spokesperson for standing up for ourselves.

“And yeah, the broadcaster has disobeyed the rules and I hope next year they won’t be able to compete because of that.

“And behind the scenes you don’t know the amount of pressure and the amount of work that we have been doing to change things and I’m so proud for Nemo for winning,

“I’m so proud that all of us are in the top 10 that have been fighting for this shit behind the scenes. Because it’s been so hard and I’m so proud of us.

“I just want to say we are what Eurovision is, the EBU is not what the Eurovision is, f*** the EBU, I don’t even care anymore. F*** them.”

They also called it “stressful” and said what the makes the competition is the “the community behind it, the love and the power and the support of all of us is what is making change”.

Irish premier Simon Harris congratulated Bambie for a “stunning performance and tour de force at Eurovision 2024”.

“They performed with passion, stopped us in our tracks and did us proud. The eruption of applause in the stadium at the end of Ireland’s performance spoke for itself,” he said in a statement.

“Congratulations to Switzerland on the win and well done to Sweden for hosting another showstopper. Thank you to our closest musical ally in Europe – Australia – for our only douze points!

“It’s Bambie Thug’s night as far as we’re concerned. Well done Bambie.”

Earlier, TV presenter Graham Norton, who is providing commentary for BBC coverage, said the singer, who performed their gothicly dramatic song Doomsday Blue, is “tipped to do extremely well”.

Bambie Thug, such a great performer and Ireland have done a very good job of production this year and this is tipped to do extremely well Graham Norton

He said: “I’m not a parent, but I might warn you that younger kids, I mean seriously, might find this next performance a little bit frightening.”

He added: “Bambie Thug, such a great performer and Ireland have done a very good job of production this year and this is tipped to do extremely well.”

On Saturday evening Ireland’s entry appeared on stage with the words “crown the witch”, in Ogham medieval script, on their body.

The singer had previously criticised the involvement of Israel’s representative, Eden Golan.

Ahead of the final, Bambie said in an Instagram story: “I have raised multiple complaints to the EBU (European Broadcasting Union) regarding instances I have experienced this week.

“Earlier today they confirmed to my delegation in front of others that Kan’s commentator had broken the rules of conduct during the Eurovision semi-final.

“I have been patiently waiting to hear what action is set to be taken by the EBU following this rule break.

“I have since seen a statement by EBU director-general Noel Curran which contradicts this earlier confirmation.

“I am still waiting for an official update from the EBU. I hope to see you on the stage tonight.”

In response, a spokesperson for the Israeli broadcaster Kan told the PA news agency: “We wish everyone the best of luck tonight.”

The organisers of Eurovision said: “Bambie Thug did not perform in dress rehearsal three and the footage of their performance in dress rehearsal two was used in its place.

“They missed the dress rehearsal due to a situation that is currently being discussed with the EBU and song contest organisers.”

the EBU has been contacted for comment.