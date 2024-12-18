New Irish parliament will not be silenced in calling for peace in Gaza

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Irish premier Simon Harris has said Ireland’s newly elected parliament will not be intimidated from calling for peace in Gaza and respect for international law.

Mr Harris made the comments as Ireland’s new parliament met for the first time on Wednesday and elected a new speaker.

As the new TDs gathered in the Dail chamber for the first time, a pro-Palestine protest was held outside the gates of Leinster House calling on TDs to urgently pass a bill that would ban imports from illegal Israeli settlements on Palestinian land.

Israel said at the weekend it was closing its embassy in Dublin with Israel’s foreign minister accusing Ireland of “antisemitic rhetoric” and of crossing “every red line in its relations with Israel”.

Gideon Saar cited Ireland recognising a Palestinian state “during attacks on Israel”, and attempting to “redefine ‘genocide’ in international law to support baseless claims against Israel at the International Court of Justice” as acts of hostility towards Israel.

Irish President Michael D Higgins said it was a “deep slander” and “gross defamation” to accuse Irish people of being antisemitic and said it was “part of a pattern to damage Ireland”.

In his speech to the Dail parliament on Wednesday, Mr Harris said that Ireland’s parliament or government would not be intimidated from speaking up for peace.

“I want to tell this House one thing with absolute certainty – no government of any country, especially one which is engaging in the most immoral and brutal onslaught of innocent people and terrified children will intimidate or silence anyone in this House or this government when we seek to speak up for peace, for human rights and for respect for international law.

“Political debate in general, and debate in this Dail can often be characterised by division, but on the issue of war in Gaza and the suffering of people there, I believe we’re actually united.

“I’m very proud that Ireland speaks with a strong voice, and it is one which cries out for a ceasefire, for the release of all hostages, for the flow of humanitarian aid, and ultimately, for the peaceful coexistence of Israel and Palestine as two states.”