Almost 50,000 remain without power on island of Ireland after Storm Eowyn

Almost 50,000 energy customers remain without power on the island of Ireland more than a week on from Storm Eowyn.
On Saturday, engineers in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland, supported by counterparts from Great Britain and continental Europe, continued work to restore supply to those who remain disconnected.
Around 45,000 homes, farms, schools and businesses were without supply south of the border on Saturday evening.
In Northern Ireland, the figure had dropped to 3,000.
Since last Friday’s destructive storm, power has been restored to 723,000 customers in the Republic of Ireland while 282,000 have been reconnected north of the border.
The number of properties without water supply has fallen below 460 in the Republic of Ireland.
NIE Networks is working to reconnect supply to the remaining 3,000 without power by Monday.
ESB Networks expected supply to be reconnected to the 45,000 properties over the course of the coming week.
Ireland’s National Emergency Co-ordination Group (NECG) met again on Saturday to coordinate efforts to restore services.