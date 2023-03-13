Parts of Ireland bracing for fresh spell of snow and ice

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

People in some parts of the island of Ireland are bracing for sub-zero temperatures overnight as weather agencies warn of hazardous and unsafe conditions.

The Irish weather agency has said wintry showers will lead to icy conditions in 13 counties.

Met Eireann placed a status yellow warning for snow and ice on Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Mayo, Sligo, Roscommon, Galway, and Leitrim.

It said there are potential risks from “hazardous road conditions and slippery footpaths”.

Met Eireann said there will be falls of snow overnight and some of those showers may be heavy with a chance of hail and thunder.

It forecast lowest temperatures of between minus 2 and 2 for counties in Ulster.

The Road Safety Authority asked road users to “slow down and drive a safe distance from the vehicle in front of you”.

Meanwhile, the UK Met Office also said overnight snow showers are likely to lead to slippery and unsafe conditions on untreated routes in some parts of Northern Ireland.

It has placed a yellow warning for snow and ice on Antrim, Down, Tyrone and Derry between 5pm Monday and 11am Tuesday.