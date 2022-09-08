Jump to content
Queen helped cement culture of reconciliation between UK and Ireland – McAleese

The former Irish president famously hosted the Queen on her historic visit to Ireland in 2011.

David Young
Thursday 08 September 2022 21:23
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II delivers her speech watched by Irish President Mary McAleese during a state dinner on the second day of her State Visit to Ireland.
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II delivers her speech watched by Irish President Mary McAleese during a state dinner on the second day of her State Visit to Ireland.
(PA Archive)

Former Irish president Mary McAleese has hailed the Queen’s contribution to cementing a culture of reconciliation between the UK and Ireland.

Mrs McAleese hosted the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh on their historic visit to the Republic of Ireland in 2011.

The first visit by a British monarch in 100 years was steeped with symbolism and was widely acknowledged as a landmark moment in the development of Anglo-Irish relations in the peace process era.

The Queen famously spoke a few words in Irish as she addressed a state banquet in Dublin Castle and also bowed her head as she laid a wreath in Dublin’s Garden of Remembrance for those who died fighting for Irish freedom.

The Queen and President Mary McAleese pause for a moment after laying wreaths at the Garden of Remembrance (Maxwells/PA)
(PA Archive)

Mrs McAleese, who along with her husband Martin welcomed the Royal couple to Ireland, paid tribute to the Queen’s legacy.

“Through His Excellency, the British Ambassador to Ireland, Paul Johnston, I have today offered my condolences on the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth, to her family and the people of the United Kingdom to whom she gave such faithful and dignified service for many decades,” she said.

“The people of Ireland will fondly remember her historic visit in 2011 when her presence and her words did so much to cement a culture of reconciliation and partnership between these islands.

“The warm welcome she received underlined the great desire of the Irish people, a desire strongly reciprocated by Her Majesty, The Queen, for good neighbourly relationships to flourish between us.

“Let us hope that legacy, in which she invested so much, will be honoured and realised.”

Mrs McAleese was president of Ireland from 1997 to 2011.

