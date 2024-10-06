Ireland calls for end to violence on first anniversary of October 7 attacks

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Ireland has called for an end to violence on the first anniversary of the October 7 attacks.

Taoiseach Simon Harris said one year on from the Hamas attack, it remains “as horrific and shocking as when it took place”, adding: “We cannot, and we will not, ever forget.”

He repeated his call that “all remaining hostages must be released immediately and without conditions”.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Micheal Martin also condemned the attack on Israel, describing the “horror imprinted in our minds”.

Ireland’s position is clear and on the record. The violence must stop Micheal Martin

However, he said it is “not possible to view this anniversary in isolation from the justifiable outrage at the death and destruction suffered by ordinary Palestinians” in Gaza in the past year.

The Tanaiste added that the violence must stop and a political process urgently start.

“I think today of the hostages still in Gaza and their families who desperately want them home. I call again for their immediate release,” he said.

“I recognise the hurt and sorrow of the Israeli people, and of the Jewish and Israeli communities here in Ireland and throughout the world.

“I express our profound sympathy to all who are mourning loved ones brutally murdered, and think especially of the family and friends of Kim Damti.

“My thoughts are with Emily Hand and her family, wishing her continuing strength to overcome the trauma she and so many experienced.

“No young adult should be murdered attending a music festival. No young child should spend her ninth birthday in the hands of terrorists.”

The Tanaiste continued: “It is not possible to view this anniversary in isolation from the justifiable outrage at the death and destruction suffered by ordinary Palestinians in Gaza over the past 12 months.

“Ireland’s position is clear and on the record. The violence must stop.

“There must be an immediate ceasefire and hostage release deal, and a massive scaling up of humanitarian assistance into Gaza.

“Our thoughts are with the Lebanese people. The level of death, destruction and displacement is shocking and unacceptable.

“We must act quickly to avoid further regional escalation and urgently revive a political process.

“The most effective rejection of terrorism and extremism and the greatest mark of respect to all who have suffered in this conflict is to redouble our efforts now to secure a lasting peace between the Israeli and Palestinian peoples.”

Mr Harris added: “Those responsible for the acts of October 7 should be held accountable.

“We think also of the enormous loss of life and deep suffering that has marked the past year.

“Civilians’ lives are of equal value. The suffering that comes from the loss of a loved one is the same, whoever we are.

“I wish peace, security and hope for the people of Israel, of Palestine and of the Middle East.

“We have a duty as leaders to honour the memory of those lost and to rededicate ourselves to creating a political process that can deliver a just and lasting peace.”