Ireland will ‘certainly’ recognise Palestinian statehood this month

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Ireland will recognise Palestinian statehood by the end of the month, the Irish deputy premier has said.

Ireland and Spain have been in discussions with other European countries about making a joint recognition of the state of Palestine.

While May 21 had been floated as a potential date, Micheal Martin said the specific day remains “fluid”.

It will become clear in the next few days as to the specific date but it certainly will be will be before the end of this month and I will look forward to consultations today with some foreign ministers in respect of the final specific detail of this Micheal Martin

Speaking on Wednesday, Mr Martin said: “We will be recognising the state of Palestine before the end of the month.

“The specific date is still fluid because we’re still in discussions with some countries in respect of a joint recognition of a Palestinian state.

“It will become clear in the next few days as to the specific date but it certainly will be will be before the end of this month and I will look forward to consultations today with some foreign ministers in respect of the final specific detail of this.

Speaking on Newstalk radio, he added: “We’re doing it in the context of the Arab Peace Initiative to track towards a two-state solution and to extend the signal to the Palestinian population at large that we support their right to self-determination and the idea of a two-state solution as the ultimate, only way that Israelis and Palestinians can live side-by-side in peace.”

Asked if he supported a call to fly the Palestinian flag over the Irish parliament, Mr Martin said: “What is important here is we focus on the substantive issues of an immediate ceasefire.

“It is quite shocking that Israel is moving into Rafah and there is now a military operation underway in Rafah.

“The suffering is immense. The death and destruction is immense, and people want it to stop and the international community want it to stop.”

A call to fly the flag over the parliament building in Dublin for Nakba Day was rejected by the speaker of the house.

The Nakba refers to the displacement of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians during the war surrounding the creation of Israel in 1948.

Meanwhile, Taoiseach Simon Harris also updated King Abdullah of Jordan about Ireland’s plan to recognise the State of Palestine on Wednesday.

The pair also exchanged views on what was described as a desperate humanitarian situation in Gaza.

The Fine Gael leader outlined Ireland and Spain’s ongoing efforts on Palestinian recognition and ongoing discussions with other like-minded countries.

In a statement, a spokesman for Mr Harris said: “The King and the Taoiseach agreed that both Ireland and Jordan should stay in touch in the coming days.

“King Abdullah briefed the Taoiseach on efforts to secure an end to the conflict and to create a context for peace in the region, including his contacts with other regional leaders and his discussions with President Biden in Washington last week.

“This work will be a focus at the Arab Summit due to convene in Bahrain this week.

“They also discussed the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, and in particular the situation in Rafah.

“The King underscored the need for the international community to step up efforts to increase humanitarian assistance and the Taoiseach promised Ireland’s full support in advancing this work.

“The Taoiseach also congratulated the King on his silver jubilee. The 25th anniversary of his accession to the throne will be formally marked on 9 June.”