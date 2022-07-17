Jump to content
People urged to take precautions with heat warning in place in Ireland

Temperatures could reach as high as 32C in some areas on Monday.

Jonathan McCambridge
Sunday 17 July 2022 11:36
A status yellow weather alert is in place in Ireland (Julien Behal/PA)
People are being advised to take precautions as a three-day heat warning has come into effect in Ireland.

The Status Yellow alert began at 6am on Sunday and will last until 9pm on Tuesday, with temperatures of up to 32C possible in places on Monday.

The Met Eireann weather warning stated: “On Sunday and Monday exceptionally warm weather will occur over Ireland with daytime temperatures of 25 to 30 degrees and possibly up to 32 degrees in places on Monday.

“Night time temperatures will range from 15 to 20 degrees.”

Met Eireann said there was an increased risk of heat stress, high solar UV index and water-related incidents.

It came as a man in his 60s died after getting into difficulty while swimming in Portarlington, Co Laois, on Saturday.

The incident happened at around 3.30pm at Derryounce Lake.

The man was taken from the water and brought by ambulance to Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

It is the third swimming-related death to have occurred in the past week.

As the heatwave arrived in Ireland, Dublin City Council put contingency plans in place to protect the homeless from extreme temperatures and Irish Water reminded people to be mindful of their water usage.

