Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Thousands celebrate return of summer at Bealtaine Fire Festival

The event in Co Westmeath is a celebration of one of Ireland’s oldest traditions.

Rebecca Black
Sunday 12 May 2024 10:30
A parade during the Bealtaine Fire Festival at the Hill of Uisneach in Co Westmeath (Niall Carson/PA)
A parade during the Bealtaine Fire Festival at the Hill of Uisneach in Co Westmeath (Niall Carson/PA)

Thousands of people gathered in the centre of Ireland to give the coming of summer a traditional welcome.

The Bealtaine Fire Festival brought an estimated 5,000 people to the Hill of Uisneach in Rathnew, an ancient ceremonial site in Co Westmeath.

The site is considered to be spiritual and mythological in Ireland with links to the high kings.

The festival saw attendees enjoy music, food, mindfulness, yoga, crafts and other entertainment before the main event in the evening.

As darkness fell on Saturday, there was the lighting of the Bealtaine Fire, the traditional act to welcome the return of summer.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in