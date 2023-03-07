In Pictures: UK and Ireland shiver as cold snap sweeps in
Snow blanketed northern parts on Tuesday, with freezing weather expected to move south by Wednesday.
Pa
Tuesday 07 March 2023 11:17
People in the north of England, Scotland and the island of Ireland have woken up to snow as a cold snap swept in.
Tuesday could be the coldest night of the year so far, with temperatures set to plunge to minus 15C in some isolated Scottish glens.
People in southern England and South Wales can expect to see snow on Wednesday but it is unclear whether it will settle, the Met Office said.