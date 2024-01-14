Freezing temperatures prompt weather warnings across Ireland

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Weather warnings will be in place for the island of Ireland amid plummeting temperatures of minus 4C in parts.

The Republic of Ireland’s national weather agency has said it will be very cold overnight on Sunday and into early Monday morning with the danger of icy patches and some freezing fog.

Met Eireann issued a status yellow low temperature and ice warning for every county, cautioning the public that there will be some sleet and snow showers in places.

The warnings were due to come into effect from 7pm on Sunday until 11am on Monday.

Met Eireann advised that lowest temperatures overnight on Sunday into Monday will be between minus 3C and 1C, possibly colder in the midlands.

Temperatures are forecast to drop further to minus 4C in parts on Monday and Tuesday night.

A further yellow-level snow and ice warning will come into effect for Donegal between 6pm on Monday and 11am on Tuesday.

Scattered wintry showers will give way to more widespread sleet or snow with the potential for small accumulations.

In Northern Ireland, the PSNI told motorists on Sunday morning that they should exercise caution on the roads following freezing overnight temperatures, particularly in rural areas.

A spokeswoman said: “Reduce your speed, and increase your stopping distance from the vehicle in front.”

It came as the UK Met Office issued a snow and ice warning for Northern Ireland between 3am on Monday until 9am on Tuesday.

It said snow showers would bring some disruption, warning the public to expect that some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times on services.

The forecaster said there will probably be some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces such as untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

A separate yellow-level snow warning will come into effect for the north-most parts of the region for all of Wednesday and Thursday.