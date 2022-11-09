Jump to content

Allegations of abuse by Irish Spiritans referred to police

Abuse allegations relating to Spiritan schools as well as the Spiritan Order have been received by An Garda Siochana.

By Grinne N. Aodha
Wednesday 09 November 2022 17:42
The allegations against the Spiritans include accusations that abuse took place at Blackrock College, Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)
Ireland’s police force has confirmed it has received reports of historic abuse relating to the Spiritan religious order, and have appealed for victims to come forward.

The abuse allegations go back as far as the 1970s and involve schools that were managed by the Holy Ghost Order, including Blackrock College in Co Dublin.

The Garda appeal comes after the religious order confirmed to RTE’s Documentary on One programme that it had paid 5.0 million euro in settlements towards abuse and support services since 2004.

In a statement to the PA news agency, An Garda Siochana said that its unit that handles allegations of abuse from religious orders had received reports relating to the Spiritans.

An Garda Siochana urges any person who may have been the victim of any abuse to make contact with their local Garda station

Gardai statement

“The Sexual Crime Management Unit at the Garda National Protective Services Bureau receives referrals on an ongoing basis from religious orders throughout the country via Designated Liaison Persons.

“This office can confirm that referrals in respect of abuse allegations relating to Spiritan Schools and the Spiritan Order have been received,” the statement said.

“No further information can be disclosed in relation to individual referrals for operational reasons.”

Gardai urged people who may have been a victim to come forward to help them with their investigation.

“An Garda Siochana urges any person who may have been the victim of any abuse to make contact with their local Garda station where they will be supported and treated with sensitivity or to contact a support agency.”

