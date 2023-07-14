Jump to content

Cocaine with street value of 11.4 million euro found in horsebox at Irish port

Two men have been arrested after the discovery at Rosslare Europort Harbour in Co Wexford.

By Grinne N. Aodha
Friday 14 July 2023 15:04
Cocaine with an estimated street value of 11.4 million euro has been seized after being found in a horsebox from France (Handout/PA)
Cocaine with an estimated street value of 11.4 million euro has been seized after being found in a horsebox from France.

Two men were arrested after the find at Rosslare Europort Harbour in Co Wexford.

Revenue officers searched the horsebox, which arrived on a ferry from Cherbourg, using a mobile X-ray scanner and detector dog at about 1.30pm on Thursday.

Almost 163kg of the class A drug was seized.

Wexford Gardai were called and the two men, in the 20s and 30s, were arrested.

Both were detained at a garda station in Wexford under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

The drugs will be sent for further analysis.

