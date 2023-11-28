Jump to content

Ben Dunne a ‘good, decent, generous, loving Irish man’, mourners told

Staff from Mr Dunne’s gym chain formed a guard of honour at the gates of St Mochta’s Church in Clonsilla.

By Grinne N. Aodha
Tuesday 28 November 2023 11:54
Ben Dunne’s casket is carried in to St Mochta’s church in Clonsilla, west Dublin for his funeral service. Mr Dunne, 74, who was the former director of family business Dunnes Stores and the owner of a chain of gyms, died last week while holidaying in Dubai. Picture date: Tuesday November 28, 2023.
(PA Wire)

The son of Irish businessman Ben Dunne has described him as a “good, decent, generous, loving Irish man”, who had a “passion” for business.

Mr Dunne died over a week ago after suffering from a heart attack in Dubai.

The popular Cork-born man was a high-profile figure in Irish life, and was a former director of family firm Dunnes Stores as well as the owner of a chain of gyms.

Hundreds of people attended his funeral mass on Tuesday, including Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald and businessman Larry Goodman.

Ben Dunne gym staff formed a guard of honour at the gates of St Mochta’s Church in Porterstown, Clonsilla.

Mr Dunne’s wicker coffin was carried into St Mochta’s Church in Porterstown, Clonsilla, for a funeral mass on Tuesday.

Addressing mourners in a Dublin church, Mark Dunne said his father was “brilliant and loving” to his children and grandchildren, and had been philosophical on the trip in Dubai.

Mark Dunne told mourners his father “never liked going to funerals” but wanted a “full report” from ones his son had attended.

“This is one funeral that, sadly, he must attend,” Mark Dunne told the congregation, adding he would be pleased to see so many people in attendance.

