Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSupport Now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Appeal lodged against sentence given to Irish soldier who assaulted woman

The appeal against the three-year suspended sentence for Cathal Crotty has been lodged on the basis of undue leniency.

By Grinne N. Aodha
Monday 01 July 2024 19:01
Cathal Crotty pleaded guilty to assaulting Natasha O’Brien in Limerick in 2022 (Damien Storan/PA)
Cathal Crotty pleaded guilty to assaulting Natasha O’Brien in Limerick in 2022 (Damien Storan/PA) (PA Archive)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Ireland’s Director of Public Prosecutions has lodged an appeal against the sentence given to an Irish soldier for the assault of a woman in a random attack.

Cathal Crotty, with an address at Parkroe Heights, Ardnacrusha, Co Clare, pleaded guilty to assaulting Natasha O’Brien in Limerick in 2022.

The 22-year-old, who is a serving member of the Defence Forces, walked free from court after being given a three-year suspended sentence for the attack.

Crotty was also ordered to pay Ms O’Brien 3,000 euro in compensation.

The DPP’s appeal against the sentence was lodged on Friday on the basis of undue leniency.

The case has sparked protests in Irish cities, outside the Irish parliament and Limerick’s district court, and put pressure on the Irish government and the Defence Forces.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in