In Pictures: Irish dancers put best foot forward at world championships

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The best Irish dancers from around the globe have gathered in Glasgow for the world championships.

The competition is running for a week until March 31 at the SEC with more than 2,500 dancers from 23 countries including Japan, Australia and Taiwan taking part.

Irish dancing performances include a range of routines such as jigs, reels and hornpipes which test the stamina, athleticism and musicality of those taking part.

Female and male dancers from the age of 10 to adults have been honing their skills for individual and group categories.

Backstage the dancers tried to calm their nerves before their thousands of hours of practice were put to the test.

Parents and teachers were on hand to put the final touches to costumes, shoes and in some cases wigs.

Hours of work also go into creating the highly decorated costumes featuring Gaelic design and eye-catching sparkles.