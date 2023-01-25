Dismissed teacher stands outside school for a second day

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An Irish teacher who was dismissed amid a row related to transgender pronouns was arrested after he returned to the school for the second day in a row.

Enoch Burke, who was previously jailed after failing to observe a court injunction banning him from attending Wilson’s Hospital School in Co Westmeath while he was suspended from work, was informed last Friday of his dismissal from his position as teacher.

Despite his dismissal, he has turned up to the school for two successive days, and staff at the school have refused him entry on both days.

On Tuesday, Gardai arrested Mr Burke at the school and drove him to a Garda station. After he was released, he was seen returning to the school’s grounds before leaving in the afternoon.

On Wednesday, Mr Burke’s father dropped him off at the school. He then approached the door of the school and was was prevented from entering the building.

Mr Burke was seen standing in the rain on school grounds and writing in a notebook intermittently while standing outside the building.

The evangelical Christian was suspended from work on full pay last year pending the outcome of a disciplinary process, after a number of incidents stemming from a request from the secondary school’s principal.

Mr Burke voiced on several occasions his opposition to the principal’s request to address a transgender child by their name and refer to them by the pronoun, “they”.

Subsequent events led to his suspension from his job at Wilson’s Hospital School.

A formal disciplinary hearing was held last week; a family member of Mr Burke issued a statement on his behalf on Friday, saying he had been dismissed.

Mr Burke has rejected his dismissal, asserting that he has a right to work and that he had been “wrongfully” arrested for trespass on Tuesday.