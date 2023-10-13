Man to face court in connection with murder of missing woman Tina Satchwell

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man aged in his 50s is to appear in court after being charged by police investigating the murder of missing woman Tina Satchwell.

It comes after Irish police discovered skeletal remains buried beneath a home in Youghal, Co Cork, earlier this week.

It is understood gardai are now satisfied the remains are those of Ms Satchwell.

A man in his 50s was arrested following the discovery.

Ms Satchwell, originally from Fermoy, was 45 when last seen alive – and has been missing from her home in Youghal since March 2017.

A major search operation began at a house and surrounding grounds in Youghal on Tuesday.

The human remains were found late on Wednesday, according to the Irish police service An Garda Siochana.

They were removed on Thursday and taken to Cork University Hospital where they were examined further, including for DNA analysis.

Heavy machinery, including a digger, was used in the search of the Youghal home.

A large screen has been erected around the building and grounds and people have laid flowers in memory of Ms Satchwell.

As well as the search at the property in Youghal, gardai said a second search had been carried out at a location between Youghal and Killeagh in Co Cork.

The man will appear before a special sitting of Cashel District Court at 10.30am on Saturday.