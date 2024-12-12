Man held on suspicion of murder in Kyran Durnin investigation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Irish schoolboy Kyran Durnin.

The man is being detained at a Garda station in the east of the country in relation to the disappearance of the Co Louth child.

Officers also launched searches at houses in two locations in Drogheda with the aim of discovering any evidence which may reveal where Kyran is or what happened to him.

A murder investigation was launched in October after the disappearance of Kyran, who was potentially missing for two years before authorities were alerted.

It is suspected that the boy, who was reported missing in August, might have died in 2022 when he was six.

On Tuesday, a woman was arrested and questioned by gardai before being released without charge 24 hours later.

In late October, investigators searched a former family home in Dundalk and adjoining land.

Ireland’s Child and Family Agency Tusla submitted a report on its engagement with Kyran and his family to the Minister for Children last month.

Minister Roderic O’Gorman said he could not disclose or publish any details of the report as there is an ongoing Garda investigation into the presumed death of the boy.

Gardai continue to appeal to anyone with information about Kyran, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to contact the investigation team at Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 4200, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or speak with any member of An Garda Siochana.