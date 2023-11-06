Every effort being made to secure release of Irish Israeli girl, says minister

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Irish authorities are making every effort possible to assist in securing the release of an Irish Israeli girl believed to have been abducted by Hamas, the country’s justice minister has said.

Emily Hand was originally feared dead after the assault on Kibbutz Be’eri in Israel on October 7.

However, it has now emerged that the eight-year-old’s family have been informed she may still be alive and being held hostage by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

But this has been a hugely traumatic experience for her family. First, believing that she had passed away, and now potentially that not being the case. Helen McEntee

Emily’s father, Thomas, is originally from Dublin.

Ireland’s Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said the Hand family were going through an “absolutely unimaginable” experience.

The minister provided an update on the case as she spoke to reporters in Dublin on Monday morning.

She described the situation as a “changing and dynamic environment”.

“I think it has been confirmed that it is now believed that Emily is alive and obviously every effort, everything that can be done will be done to ensure that she is released and that she is safe,” Ms McEntee said.

“But this has been a hugely traumatic experience for her family. First, believing that she had passed away, and now potentially that not being the case.

“So I think we need to be very sensitive to the fact that this is a changing and dynamic environment for all involved.

“Every effort, every single thing that can be done, will be done. We also know that there are many other Irish citizens on the ground in Gaza who are trying to leave and we obviously want them to be able to get out and to get home and to be safe.”

Around 35-40 Irish passports remain in Gaza amid intense diplomatic efforts to secure their passage out of the enclave via the Rafah crossing to Egypt.

No Irish citizens have so far been included on the approved lists of international passport holders who have left via the crossing.