Irish politicians hold minute’s silence to mark Bloody Sunday

TDs heard that the events of Bloody Sunday were a ‘major tragedy’ in the history of the island of Ireland.

Dominic McGrath
Tuesday 25 January 2022 15:05
Leinster House, Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)
Leinster House, Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)
(PA Archive)

Irish politicians stood silently in the Dail on Tuesday to mark the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday.

Thirteen civil rights protesters were shot dead by British soldiers on January 30 1972.

Another man shot by paratroopers on the day died four months later.

Relatives of those who died and were injured on Bloody Sunday will mark the anniversary this weekend through a number of events.

Ceann Comhairle (chair) of the Dail Sean O Fearghail said: “Today I propose that we hold a minute’s silence in remembrance of the 14 people who lost their lives as a result of Bloody Sunday

“A major tragedy in the history of our island.”

Bloody Sunday Bogside mural showing a white handkerchief being waved by Fr Edward Daly as the body of Jackie Duddy was carried from where he was shot in the courtyard of Rossville Flats (Liam McBurney/PA)
(PA Archive)

Politicians in the Dail, sitting side-by-side as restrictions on numbers in the Dail chamber were lifted, stood silently to mark the events in Derry 50 years ago.

