Irish politicians hold minute’s silence to mark Bloody Sunday
TDs heard that the events of Bloody Sunday were a ‘major tragedy’ in the history of the island of Ireland.
Irish politicians stood silently in the Dail on Tuesday to mark the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday.
TDs heard that the events of Bloody Sunday were a “major tragedy” in the history of the island of Ireland
Thirteen civil rights protesters were shot dead by British soldiers on January 30 1972.
Another man shot by paratroopers on the day died four months later.
Relatives of those who died and were injured on Bloody Sunday will mark the anniversary this weekend through a number of events.
Ceann Comhairle (chair) of the Dail Sean O Fearghail said: “Today I propose that we hold a minute’s silence in remembrance of the 14 people who lost their lives as a result of Bloody Sunday
“A major tragedy in the history of our island.”
Politicians in the Dail, sitting side-by-side as restrictions on numbers in the Dail chamber were lifted, stood silently to mark the events in Derry 50 years ago.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.