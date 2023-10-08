Irish-Israeli woman missing after Hamas attack

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An Irish-Israeli citizen is missing after Hamas militants launched a surprise attack on Saturday.

The Irish government said it is in contact with the family of 22-year-old Kim Damti, who is unaccounted for after an unprecedented surprise attack was launched against Israel.

According to the Irish Times, who first reported the story, the young woman’s mother is Irish.

Irish premier Leo Varadkar said on Sunday that they were aware of the case.

He added: “We don’t have any definite detail beyond that, but certainly (we’re) aware of it and willing to offer any consular assistance we can to any Irish citizens or any dual Irish citizens that are caught up in these terrible attacks.”

Ireland’s deputy premier and foreign affairs minister Micheal Martin echoed those comments.

“We are aware of the case and the Department Foreign Affairs has been in touch… with the family. But we don’t intend to comment specifically on the case at this stage,” the Tanaiste said.

“Could I say that as more information is revealed, I think the full horror of the crimes that were committed yesterday by Hamas are laid bare – hundreds and hundreds of innocent people slaughtered in the most savage of ways.”

He said that people had been targeted in their homes in an “indiscriminate” way.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said it is “aware of this case and we are in touch with the family directly and providing consular assistance”.

“We don’t comment on the detail of individual cases,” it added.

Mr Varadkar said that the surprise attack launched by Hamas is “probably the worst attack that Israel has had to endure for 40 years now”.

“The government condemns it unreservedly, there can be no excuse for targeting women, children, taking children and women, civilians as hostage,” the Taoiseach said.

“I don’t think anyone could do anything other than condemn that and we do condemn it unreservedly. I would also urge restraint though by the Israeli authorities, there will be retaliation for this, I’m sure, but for the first time, I think in a very long time, Israel is united and the free world is standing in solidarity with Israel.

“But that could change, I think, if the response from Israel is excessive and results in unnecessary civilian deaths in Gaza, so very much that is this part of our message too.”