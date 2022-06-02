Seamus the Irish wolfhound ‘stealing the show’ at Trooping the Colour

As the regimental mascot of the Irish Guards, Seamus played a prominent role in the parade.

Henry Jones
Thursday 02 June 2022 13:01
Seamus the Irish wolfhound, the regimental mascot of the Irish Guards (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Seamus the Irish wolfhound, the regimental mascot of the Irish Guards (Andrew Matthews/PA)
(PA Wire)

Seamus, an Irish wolfhound and the Irish Guards’ regimental mascot, has sparked praise on social media for his role in Thursday’s Trooping the Colour.

He was trained with the Royal Army Veterinary Corps, and is officially named Turlough Mor.

The two-year-old canine was accompanied by his handler, Drummer Adam Walsh, throughout the parade.

Seamus leads the troops down The Mall (Andrew Matthews/PA)
(PA Wire)

Television personality Lorraine Kelly tweeted: “Loving Seamus the Irish Wolfhound – effortlessly stealing the show.”

Recommended

Seema Malhotra, the MP for Feltham and Heston, added: “Last year I had the honour of meeting Seamus, the gorgeous mascot of the 1st Battalion Irish Guards before they left Hounslow.

“Am super proud that Seamus will be taking centre stage in the Trooping the Colour parade shortly. Go Seamus!”

Speaking to Sky News accompanied by Seamus, Drummer Adam Walsh said: “It’s quite loud in front of the band, and with his hearing, it’s very amplified.

“For him to stay cool, calm, and collected, it takes a lot of training and a lot of prep.”

Seamus has his own room with the Irish Guards, and is a “pampered pooch”, Drummer Walsh added.

“He’s treated as one of the lads.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in