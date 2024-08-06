Irish premier condemns ‘trend’ of targeting politicians following online threat

Support truly

Irish premier Simon Harris has condemned what he called a trend of threatening and “dehumanising” politicians, saying it should not be accepted as normal.

An Garda Siochana, Ireland’s police force, said they are investigating a threat made on social media against Mr Harris.

Several protests have been held outside the Taoiseach’s family home as well as the homes of ministers.

Former Garda chief Noirin O’Sullivan said abuse in political life is disproportionately directed at women and minority groups (Niall Carson/PA) ( PA Archive )

Last September, a mock gallows was wheeled outside the Irish parliament as politicians returned from the summer recess, featuring faces of government ministers and opposition politicians.

This prompted Irish politicians to raise concerns about a “Jo Cox moment” in Ireland, referring to the UK MP who was murdered in 2016.

Concerns have continued to be raised about a coarsening of rhetoric against politicians in Ireland, which could put the approachable nature of Irish politics at risk.

Former Garda commissioner Noirin O’Sullivan said abuse in political life is “prevalent” and disproportionately directed at women and minority groups.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Mr Harris said he did not wish to comment on his or his family’s security but wished to address emerging trends.

“The laws of the land apply to people online just as much as offline,” he said.

“There can be no hiding place for anyone seeking to threaten, attack or harm people or to incite others to do so.

Constant efforts to target us, demean us or dehumanise us should never be accepted, never be normalised, and always called out Simon Harris

“Politicians have become a regular target, and it is on the brink of being viewed as acceptable or a normal part of the job. It is not acceptable.

“I get up every day and go to work and work as hard as I can. So do most politicians I know from all parties, and none.

“Constant efforts to target us, demean us or dehumanise us should never be accepted, never be normalised, and always called out.

“I will never be deterred from doing my job as Taoiseach.

“Men and women of An Garda Siochana do us proud every day in their work and I thank them for that.

“I thank the people right across this country for their kindness and decency – it means the world to me and my family.”