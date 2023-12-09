Storm Elin named as weather warnings in place across UK and Ireland

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Storm Elin is bringing strong winds and heavy downpours to parts of the UK and Ireland.

The storm was named by the Irish meteorological service, Met Eireann, as a series of weather warnings were issued across the British and Irish isles.

Parts of northern England could see up to 30mm of rain on Saturday, with a yellow warning in place for an area stretching from Carlisle to Sheffield until 3am on Sunday.

The Environment Agency has issued 33 flood warnings for England – meaning flooding is expected – including for the River Ouse at York.

Separate rain warnings also cover Northern Ireland until 7pm on Saturday and parts of southern Scotland until 9pm.

A yellow wind alert is in place over parts of northern England and the Midlands, as well as Northern Ireland, until 11.45pm on Saturday.

Much of Ireland is also under wind warnings on Saturday with Met Eireann cautioning severe gusts could cause disruption and travel difficulties.

Areas with Irish Sea coasts could see gusts of up to 70mph, with other areas experiencing wind speeds of between 45mph and 55mph, the Met Office said.

Wind speeds will increase in the west during Saturday morning then across other areas through the afternoon, before easing slowly from the west through the evening.

Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon said a band of heavy wind and rain will move from the south-west of the UK towards the north-east on Saturday, “bringing with it heavy rain for much of the country”.

He said: “By the afternoon most of the heavy wind and rain will have passed and it will just be showers for southern areas.

“We will also be seeing some quite strong winds in Wales, the Midlands, northern England and Northern Ireland, particularly coastal communities around the Irish Sea.

“We’re in for a wet and windy weekend.”

The bad weather could cause delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport, and coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities may be affected by spray and large waves, the forecaster said.

The unsettled weather will continue into Sunday and next week, with a chance of further weather warnings.

Mr Dixon continued: “There is another area of low pressure coming on Sunday with the possibility of further warnings being issued.”