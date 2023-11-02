Minister says ‘everything being done’ to get Irish passport holders out of Gaza

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A minister in Ireland’s government has said the Department of Foreign Affairs is “working incredibly hard” to get Irish passport holders out of Gaza.

Minister for Trade Promotion Dara Calleary said the department is in regular contact with each of the people on the list of Irish passport holders they are aware of in the region, understood to be approximately 35 people.

His comments come after Foreign Affairs Minister Micheal Martin said the government had not been notified of any Irish passport holders leaving Gaza through the Rafah crossing into Egypt.

Hundreds of foreign nationals have been able to flee through the Rafah crossing so far.

Dozens of seriously injured Palestinians were also allowed to leave the strip, which is home to more than two million people, for the first time since the war with Israel began nearly a month ago.

Speaking to RTE radio, Mr Calleary said: “I have to reiterate if there’s anybody – or anybody that has connections – in Gaza that haven’t registered with the Department of Foreign Affairs, please register.”

He added: “They’re throwing everything at it. It is a very complex situation. It is only today that people are beginning to get out and I think everything is being done to ensure that we get Irish passport holders out.”