Storm Eowyn breaks Irish wind speed records

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A wind speed of 183kmh (114mph) brought by Storm Eowyn has been recorded in Ireland, the fastest since records began, Irish forecaster Met Eireann said.

Residents across Ireland and Northern Ireland have been urged to stay at home as the storm sweeps across the island.

More than 955,000 homes and businesses north and south were without power on Friday morning.

The top-level red warning for wind came into effect in both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland from early on Friday.

Schools and colleges across the island are closed and public transport has come to a halt amid powerful gusts, with warnings of danger to life, fallen electric lines, damaged infrastructure and widespread power outages.

Met Eireann said a gust of 183kmh had been recorded at Mace Head, Co Galway, at 5am, just above the previous record high of 182kmh (113mph) set in January 1945 in Foynes, Co Limerick.

It also reported the mean wind speed record of 131kmh (81mph) set in 1945 in Foynes has been broken during the storm, with up to 135kmh (84mph) at Mace Head at 4am.

The storm has caused extensive and widespread damage to the electricity network, with power outages affecting 715,000 homes, farms and businesses in the Republic of Ireland, and more than 240,000 in Northern Ireland.

ESB Networks in Ireland and NIE Networks says they expect significant further outages as Storm Eowyn moves across the country.

Irish premier Micheal Martin described it as an “historic storm”.

He wrote on social media: “I urge everyone to stay safe and stay home as the impact of Storm Eowyn is felt right across Ireland. This is a historic storm.

“The National Emergency Co-ordination Group is meeting shortly with a national effort involving ESB, Defence Forces, Civil Defence and Irish Water to restore power, water and get help to those who need it, once safe. Please take care.”

Deputy premier Simon Harris said: “Ireland has experienced the highest winds ever recorded and our power outages are widespread.

“Continue to heed the red warning and do not travel. The sea and shoreline are extremely dangerous.”

North of the border, NIE Networks said the storm is causing “widespread damage” to the electricity infrastructure.

It warned restoration efforts will take significant time as crews cannot begin work until it is safe to do so.

Dublin Airport announced more than 110 scheduled departures and 110 arrivals have been cancelled by airlines for Friday.

As the winds eased, the first flight took off from Dublin at around 9.30am.

At Belfast City 23 departures and 20 arrivals have been cancelled.

At Belfast International Airport there have been cancellations to 16 departures and 16 arrivals.

It is going to be a damaging, dangerous and destructive weather event Keith Leonard, National Emergency Co-ordination Group

A multimillion-euro indoor playing facility in Co Mayo was among many structural causalities after it was badly damaged during the storm.

Strong winds ripped through Connacht GAA’s Air Dome in Bekan, near Ballyhaunis.

The 3.1 million euro NUI Galway dome, which opened in 2020, hosted indoor games for all levels and ages during all weather conditions.

Various championships and tournaments had been scheduled to take place in the facility over the coming weeks.

In a statement, Connacht GAA said: “Unfortunately, the University of Galway Connacht GAA Air Dome was significantly damaged by Storm Eowyn overnight, thankfully no-one was hurt.

“Thanks to everyone for the support, it is our full intention to rebuild this magnificent facility as soon as possible.”

Police in Northern Ireland have declared a major incident and said they expect the strongest winds in the region since the Boxing Day storm in 1998 which caused widespread disruption.

Northern Ireland’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly urged people to stay at home where they can and check in on vulnerable people.

They were briefed by officials on the evolving situation early on Friday morning.

Ms O’Neill has warned there is a “genuine threat to life and property”, describing the region as currently being “in the eye of the storm”.

The top-level red warning for wind covering Northern Ireland came into force at 7am.

Ms O’Neill urged people to stay at home.

“We’re asking the public to be very safe, to be very cautious, to take every precaution to ensure that they don’t take any unnecessary travel, please just stay at home if you can,” she told BBC Radio Ulster.

“We’re in the eye of the storm now. We are in the period of the red alert.”

Ms Little-Pengelly said it was a “very serious storm”.

“The storm will blow over,” she said.

“The worst of it is here at the moment and over the next number of hours. But, of course, we will get through that.”

Meanwhile, the chairman of Ireland’s National Emergency Co-ordination Group, Keith Leonard, said Storm Eowyn will be one of the most severe storms Ireland has seen.

“It is going to be a damaging, dangerous and destructive weather event,” he said,

“The forecast winds will bring severe conditions which will constitute a risk to life and property.

“Our most important message today is that everybody needs to shelter in place for the duration of all red warnings.

“We are likely to see significant and widespread power outages, so I would encourage everyone to prepare ahead. Make sure phones, torches and laptops are fully charged.”

Power lines are down in some areas, while debris and fallen trees are scattered across a number of roads.

In Blanchardstown, an ice skating facility has been destroyed after the strong winds tore the structure apart.

The coastal town of Donaghadee in Co Down was among those making preparations on Thursday night.

Some businesses placed sandbags at their doors, while others displayed signs to say they would be closed until after the red level alert expires on Friday afternoon.