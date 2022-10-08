Jump to content

Fundraising efforts under way to help those affected by Creeslough tragedy

Irish postal service An Post is accepting donations from Monday while an online fundraising initiative has already raised tens of thousands of euro.

David Young
Saturday 08 October 2022 20:23
An Post said people could make donations to the Creeslough Community Support Fund at its 902 post offices nationwide from Monday (Brian Lawless/PA)
(PA Archive)

Ireland’s postal service has invited the public to donate to a support fund to help those impacted by the Creeslough explosion.

The announcement from An Post came as an online fundraiser set up by someone originally from the village passed 80,000 euro on Saturday evening.

An Post said people could make donations to the Creeslough Community Support Fund at its 902 post offices nationwide from Monday.

It said the funds raised would be channelled through the Irish Red Cross to provide help to those bereaved, injured or made homeless by the blast.

“The An Post board, management and staff across Ireland send their deepest sympathies, thoughts and prayers to all those who have lost loved ones in the Cresslough tragedy, to those who are injured, to the Postmistress and Post Office staff and all the Creeslough community,” the postal service said in a statement.

“An Post will accept donations for a special Creeslough Community Support Fund at all its 920 Post Offices nationwide from this Monday, 10 October.

“All donations by cash or debit card will be channelled through the Irish Red Cross to provide practical support and services to all those who have been bereaved, injured or made homeless by Friday’s tragedy. There will be no fee payable for making donations.

“An Post and the Irish Red Cross will work with state service providers and local groups to ensure that supports are available to all those who need them in the weeks and months ahead.”

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe set up to help the families of the victims had raised 80,000 euro shortly after 8pm on Saturday evening.

It was set up by Gerard McFadden who lives in Brisbane but is originally from Creeslough.

He stated on the page: “I would like to raise as much funds as possible to help the families of the deceased and injured through these challenging times ahead.

“Thoughts and prayers are with the families and all the community.”

