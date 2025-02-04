12.8 million euro of drugs seized in Irish midlands
Almost 13 million euros worth of drugs have been seized in an operation in the Irish midlands.
Three men have also been arrested in the ongoing operation in in Co Laois.
A Garda spokesperson said officers from the Dublin Crime Response Team (DCRT) are conducting an ongoing, intelligence-led operation in Mountmellick and a number of other locations.
They said that approximately 182kg of cocaine and 4kg of cannabis herb have been seized, and that the estimated value of drugs seized is in excess of 12.8 million euros (£10.6 million).
They added that three men have been arrested and are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996, at Garda stations in the Eastern Region.
Assistant Commissioner Paul Cleary said the operation has taken down a supply network for cocaine.
“This intelligence-led operation conducted by the Dublin Crime Response Team (DCRT) has taken down the main supply network for cocaine and crack cocaine into West Dublin,” he said.
“This operation targeting the sourcing, preparation and distribution of substantial quantities of these illicit drugs, stopped them from entering our communities and is another significant blow to an Organised Criminal Group.”