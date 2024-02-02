Stormont deal has not removed Irish Sea border, says ex-attorney general

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A former attorney general for Northern Ireland has rejected the contention that a Government deal to restore Stormont has removed an Irish Sea border.

John Larkin KC was commissioned by several vocal opponents of the agreement to assess the legal effect of the measures.

Key among the questions he was asked was whether the plan set out in the Safeguarding The Union command paper would restore the 1800 Acts of Union; whether they removed a customs and regulatory border in the Irish Sea; and do they ensure “zero checks and zero paperwork” for GB goods destined for Northern Ireland.

Mr Larkin argued that they achieved none of those objectives.

However, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has rejected the findings of the legal opinion.

He also rejected claims that the package altered domestic laws enabling the application of EU laws in Northern Ireland and he found that the region would continue to be treated as an EU territory when it came to certain trading rules.

The legal opinion was commissioned by Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV) leader Jim Allister, former Brexit Party MEP Ben Habib, Baroness Kate Hoey and loyalist activist Jamie Bryson.

Mr Allister and Mr Bryson were at Parliament Buildings at Stormont on Friday to give their reaction to Mr Larkin’s findings.

The TUV leader said the opinion undermined the “spin” that has accompanied the Government deal which has convinced the DUP to return to devolution.

“We arrive at a situation where, despite all the spin, and all the hype, and all the pretence, and all the false claims about restoring our place within the United Kingdom, and the removal of the Irish Sea (border), when you apply the key legal analysis of this matter, then it doesn’t stand up,” he said.

Mr Allister warned that the existing post-Brexit arrangements would attempt to deliver a united Ireland by stealth.

Both men challenged DUP leader Sir Jeffrey to publish his own legal advice on the Government deal.

Mr Bryson was asked about the possibility of loyalist and unionist protests in opposition to the return of Stormont.

“It may well be the case that people take the opportunity to do that, and if they do, they should do it peacefully and lawfully, there’s a significant strength of feeling,” he said.

“But the important thing today is, here is our legal opinion, we have put our money where our mouth is, we can back up our legal opinion. Jeffrey Donaldson – publish your legal opinion and let’s see what you say.”

In response, Sir Jeffrey said: “I fundamentally disagree with this.

“At the end of the day, an opinion is just that, it is an opinion.”

He added: “We have brought about change that others talked about but haven’t delivered.

“Jim Allister, is that the best that he can do?

“What I have delivered is change. I stood on a platform with Jim Allister and he talked a lot, and he shouted a lot, but he has nothing to show for his actions.

“I have a lot to show for my actions.

“The DUP is unionism delivering for Northern Ireland.

“I will say this to Jim. The margin between the DUP and Sinn Fein in the Assembly election were the 66,000 votes that the TUV secured.

“What did Jim deliver with those votes? One single seat for unionism.

“What was the result of what he did? Mervyn Storey losing his seat in North Antrim.

“That was the difference that meant one less unionist minister in the executive tomorrow.”