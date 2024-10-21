Iron Maiden ‘deeply saddened’ after former singer Paul Di’Anno dies aged 66

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Members of heavy metal band Iron Maiden have said they are “all deeply saddened” following the death of former band member Paul Di’Anno at the age of 66.

Di’Anno sang with the British rockers between 1978 and 1981 and featured on their 1980 debut album and its follow-up Killers, singing on songs such as Running Free, Sanctuary, and Remember Tomorrow.

His record label Conquest Records announced news of his death on behalf of his family, and said he died at his home in Salisbury.

In a statement released to their social media, Iron Maiden bass player Steve Harris said he was “so sad he’s gone”.

Harris said: “It’s just so sad he’s gone, I was in touch with him only recently as we texted each other about West Ham and their ups and downs.

“At least he was still gigging until recently, it was something that kept him going, to be out there whenever he could. He will be missed by us all. Rest in peace mate.”

The rest of the band’s statement said they were “deeply saddened” by the news, and described him as a “pioneering” frontman.

It read: “We are all deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Paul Di’Anno earlier today.

“Paul’s contribution to Iron Maiden was immense and helped set us on the path we have been travelling as a band for almost five decades.

“His pioneering presence as a frontman and vocalist, both on stage and on our first two albums, will be very fondly remembered not just by us, but by fans around the world.

“We were very grateful to have had the chance to catch up a couple of years ago and to spend time with him once more.

“On behalf of the band, Rod and Andy, and the whole Iron Maiden team, we extend our deepest sympathies to Paul’s family and close friends. Rest in peace Paul.”

The singer was forced to miss most of his debut show with Iron Maiden after he was arrested for carrying a knife, and was known for his aggressive voice, which gave the band a more punk-style sound than their later albums.

Di’Anno was dismissed from the band in 1981 due to his erratic behaviour and drug usage and was replaced by Bruce Dickinson, who is the group’s current singer, but Di’Anno has made guest appearances with the group since.

He was born in Chingford, east London, and married five times fathering six children.

After leaving Iron Maiden, Di’Anno went on to record a number of solo albums and also performed as part of a number of other bands including Battlezone and Killers.