Cannabis factory found – in former police station

The drug farm was uncovered at the old Isle of Dogs police station in Manchester Road on Sunday.

Margaret Davis
Monday 25 July 2022 15:19
(Gareth Fuller/PA)
A large cannabis factory has been found in a former police station in east London.

The drug farm was uncovered at the old Isle of Dogs police station in Manchester Road on Sunday.

Police are still working at the site and no arrests have been made.

The Isle of Dogs police station was sold to a private company on February 25 2022 and is no longer Metropolitan Police Service property

Met spokesman

Isle of Dogs councillor Peter Golds told the Evening Standard: “Two years ago we found a cannabis factory in a school in the borough and now this.”

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: “On Sunday July 24 officers from Central East Basic Command Unit were alerted to a potential cannabis factory at the former Isle of Dogs police station on Manchester Road, E14.

“On arrival a large cannabis factory was found which is currently a crime scene with officers at the location. There has been no arrest and the investigation is ongoing.

“The Isle of Dogs police station was sold to a private company on February 25 2022 and is no longer Metropolitan Police Service property.”

