Two men charged with murder of ‘caring and generous’ 30-year-old

Two men have been charged with the murder of a “caring and generous” father who died on the Isle of Wight.

Police were called in the early hours of Sunday to an address in Park Road, Ryde, where Thomas Barton was being treated by paramedics.

The 30-year-old died as he was being taken to hospital.

Cameron Baker, 27, of Leed Street, Sandown, and 27-year-old Rio Scott of Park Road, Ryde, have been charged with murder.

They have both been remanded to appear at Southampton Magistrates’ Court later.

A 24-year-old woman from Shanklin who was also arrested on suspicion of murder has been bailed with conditions until August 28 pending further inquiries by detectives.

In a tribute to Mr Barton, his family said in a statement released through police: “We are completely shattered at the loss of Tommy. He was a father, a son, a brother, an uncle and a friend to many.

“He has been stolen from us and we are completely heartbroken. He will miss out on so much of life, particularly seeing his beloved daughter grow up.

“The world is quieter without him in it and we will never fully recover. We are grateful for the support and love that we have received and hope you will all remember him as he was – a caring and generous man that lived his life to the maximum.

“We ask that you please respect our privacy at this time.”