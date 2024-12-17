D-Day veteran who lost both legs in key battle dies aged 99

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A veteran tank crewman who lost both of his legs after landing on Gold Beach on D-Day has died at the age of 99.

Roy Hayward, of Seaview, Isle of Wight, received a standing ovation when he appeared at the 80th anniversary commemorations of D-Day on Southsea Common earlier this year.

Mr Hayward, who received the Legion d’honneur for his part in the key Second World War battle, died peacefully in hospital last weekend, according to Blesma, the limbless veterans charity that he belonged to.

Vivienne Buck, the charity’s chief executive, said: “Roy was a remarkable person and he will be sadly missed by so many people.

“He was typical of that generation in that he did not complain or dwell on what had happened. He just got on with life and even commuted from his home in Surrey, cycling to his local station on rudimentary prosthetics to catch a train into London every day.

“Roy’s first concern was always for others and he worked hard to represent Blesma members during his time as a branch official. I know he took a lot of satisfaction in helping other amputees and veterans.

“We were delighted to have known Roy at Blesma and honoured to have had him as a member of our charity.”

Mr Hayward joined the Sherwood Rangers Yeomanry Tank Regiment at the age of 18 and after landing at Normandy, his Sherman tank was hit by a shell at Fontenay-le-Pesnel.

A Blesma spokesman said that Mr Hayward managed to push another member of the tank crew out but suffered severe injuries and had to have his legs amputated at a field hospital before he was shipped back to Portsmouth for treatment and rehabilitation.

He then returned to working in a bank where he met his wife Barbara who he married in 1948. She died before him and the couple had no children.

During the 80th anniversary commemorations, Mr Hayward met members of the royal family and said afterwards: “I thoroughly enjoyed every one of them, I thought they were super actually, I was most impressed by the way they chatted to me and were so friendly.

“They asked me how I got on and how I had my legs blown off.

“I lost both of my legs but that’s nothing in comparison with what happened to other people and that’s always the attitude I’ve had.”

On the support provided by Blesma, he said: “I got the feeling they were behind me and they were going to see I would get the pension and allowances I was entitled to that I might not have been able to do myself.

“I felt they were there on my side and always available, I didn’t need too much at first but it was good to know they were in your corner. It gave a feeling of confidence.”