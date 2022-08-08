Jump to content
Roads closed as burst water main causes four feet deep flooding

Emergency services were called to the scene in Islington, north London.

Isobel Frodsham
Monday 08 August 2022 10:36
Emergency services were called to the scene in Islington at just after 7am, London Fire Brigade said (Aaron Chown/PA)
(PA Wire)

Multiple road closures are in place in north London after a 36-inch water main burst, causing flooding up to four feet deep.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Islington at just after 7am, London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.

Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters are attending the scene on Hornsey Road.

A spokesperson for LFB said: “Flood water is affecting Hornsey Road and Tollington Road.

“There are multiple road closures in place while crews work to make the scene safe. People are urged to avoid the area.

“The Brigade’s 999 control officers have taken 12 calls to the incident.

“Fire crews from Holloway, Islington, Kentish Town, Stoke Newington and surrounding fire stations are at the scene.”

A spokesperson from Thames Water has told residents on social media that the supplier is aware of the incident and a team is on site.

A member of staff for the Tollington Arms, in Hornsey Road, said: “It happened about 7am and within minutes there was flooding like a tsunami.

“The fire service were down very quickly and we hope along with Thames Water, they can get things back to normal as quickly as possible.

“It happened when the pub was shut but as we get through the morning, it may impact us but fingers crossed it gets sorted. We have got one eye on our cellar as that would get hit first. Let’s hope for a positive outcome.”

