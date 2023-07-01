Man arrested after two stabbed to death in Islington

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder after a young man and a teenage boy were stabbed to death in north London.

The 46-year-old man was arrested on Saturday afternoon and was in custody at a north London police station.

Police were called at 11.33pm on Thursday to reports of a stabbing in Elthorne Road, Islington.

A 15-year-old from Islington had been stabbed and died at the scene, just after midnight.

The Metropolitan Police Service has now named him as Leonardo Reid.

A 23-year-old man was also stabbed and was rushed to hospital where he later died, while a third person, a man aged 28, suffered a stab wound which was not thought to be life-threatening.

Officers have informed the victims’ next of kin, who are being supported by specially trained officers.

Post-mortem examinations will be conducted in due course.

Chief Superintendent Andy Carter previously said: “My thoughts are with the families of the two victims who have suffered such an unimaginable loss in this shocking and unacceptable incident.”

Anyone who has information that could help police should call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting reference CAD 9383/29Jun.