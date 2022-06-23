Man charged with murder over death of woman in 1974
Eileen Cotter, 22, was found dead behind Hamilton Park in Islington nearly 50 years ago.
A 79-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a woman in London 48 years ago.
The body of Eileen Cotter, 22, was found in front of a block of garages behind Hamilton Park, Islington, north London, on the afternoon of 1 June 1974.
Her cause of death was strangulation, the Metropolitan Police said, and a murder investigation was launched at the time but no charges were brought.
On Wednesday, police arrested John Apelgren, 79, of Bryden Close, in Sydenham, south London, and he was charged later the same day with murder and indecent assault of a different woman.
He will appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.