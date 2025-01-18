Hostages’ families wait for news of releases as Israel approves ceasefire

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Families of British hostages in Gaza were waiting to learn if their relatives were among the first people released as part of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

The Israeli cabinet gave final approval to the ceasefire and hostage deal, which will pause the 15-month war with Hamas, at 1am on Saturday local time in Israel.

The truce will begin on Sunday with three hostages to be released on the first day – followed by 30 more during the six-week opening phase of the truce.

The Jewish Chronicle reported that British hostage Emily Damari is understood to be among the 33 captives set for release, although there has been no official word on the status of British-linked hostages.

Downing Street and the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office have been approached for comment.

The 33 hostages are understood to be women, children, men over 50, and sick or wounded people.

Hamas has agreed to release another four hostages on the seventh day and the remaining 26 over the following five weeks

In return, more than Palestinian detainees are to be released and Gaza Strip should see a sharp increase in humanitarian aid.

British-Israeli Ms Damari, 28, was kidnapped during the October 7 attack in 2023 and has been a hostage for 469 days.

Arsenal and Tottenham football fans united in support of Ms Damari at the North London derby on Wednesday with yellow fans dotting the crowd.

London-based community protest group Stop The Hate shared footage of the night on social media, with the hope that “the next time we use the balloon it will be to welcome her (Emily) back at her beloved Tottenham”.

Her mother Mandy Damari shared photos from the match on social media, alongside her thanks to football fans.

“So grateful to all the Arsenal and Spurs fans supporting Emily tonight at the North London Derby,” she wrote. “I know that you don’t agree on very much, which makes it even more special that you have come together to say Bring Her Home. Thank you.”

Israeli approval of the ceasefire agreement and subsequent hostage release come days after the families of British citizens murdered in the Israel-Hamas conflict expressed “cautious optimism” over the ceasefire and hostage deal and warned “there will never be any closure” until all Israeli hostages are returned.

Stephen Brisley, whose sister Lianne Sharabi was killed with her daughters Noiya and Yahel, refuses to get carried away after “so many false dawns”.

Mr Brisley, whose brother-in-law Eli Sharabi was taken hostage, told PA: “It’s still difficult to believe that it’s happening. Because there have been so many false dawns, there’s still that part of me that isn’t really allowing myself to believe it still, despite the fact that it’s been formally announced.

“We still don’t know exactly what the framework of it is, exactly what the rate is they’ll be released, in what order, and if it is spread out over the course of six weeks. Six weeks is a long time, a lot can happen.

“There are still many moving parts that could very easily fall apart but, obviously, it is that bit of joy that we’ve been looking for, that light at the end of the tunnel.”

He admitted he was unsure whether his brother-in-law was still alive.

Speaking about a potential reunion with Mr Sharabi, he added: “It’s bittersweet – we don’t know whether he knows that my sister, my two nieces, his wife and two daughters are dead.

“My concern is that the hope of being reunited with them is what’s been keeping him going and nourishing him for the last 14 months, and finding out that he’s coming back to nothing is what could break him.

“I just want to be able to put my arms around him and tell him that he’ll be OK, and (that) he can carry on, because him coming out alive and rebuilding his life, and us helping him to rebuild his life, is the one crumb of comfort that our family has been holding on to.”

Ayelet Svatitzky, whose brothers Roi and Nadav Popplewell were murdered, said the worry will persist “until the last hostage is home”.

Ms Svatitzky, whose mother Channah Peri was previously taken as a hostage, told the PA news agency from Israel: “There will never be any closure for us until all the hostages are back.”